In Occupied Areas Russia Luring Men Into Army With Promises To Write Off Debt

Russians are trying to stimulate residents of temporarily occupied territories with promises of canceling debt to banks if they sign contracts with the Russian invasion army.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders promise to write off loan debts if a debtor signs a contract with the Russian army. Therefore, the administrations reach out to such debtors and their family to recruit people and at least partially cover the mobilization plan in the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians even promise to write off loan debts to those whose close relative signs a contract," the report says.

As the CNR emphasizes, the Kremlin always exploits poverty created by its aggression to recruit people for the war pursuing imperial ambitions. However, the number of those willing to sign contracts with the Russian army in the occupied areas remains critically low.

"The recruitment of the population in the occupied territories for the war against their Homeland stands in violation of international law, and everyone involved in the process will be held to account," the Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another wave of "military draft" to the Russian army has kicked off in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.