4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Chlef province in western Algeria

(MENAFN) An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Chlef province, located west of the Algerian capital Algiers, early Monday morning. The Algerian Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Geophysics reported the tremor, which was felt in several areas of the region.



According to the center, the earthquake occurred at 01:09 local time (0009 GMT). It pinpointed the epicenter as being 3 kilometers north of Zebouja, a town situated in the Chlef province along Algeria’s Mediterranean coastline. The tremor caused mild alarm among residents, many of whom were awakened during the night, but no major panic was reported.



The Algerian Civil Defense Authority confirmed that, as of now, there have been no immediate reports of material damage or human casualties in the various municipalities of the affected state. Authorities remain on alert, monitoring the situation and conducting inspections to ensure the safety of the population and critical infrastructure.



Algeria lies on the boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it prone to seismic activity. Chlef province, in particular, has a history of devastating earthquakes, including the catastrophic 1980 quake that claimed thousands of lives. However, the country has since strengthened its seismic monitoring systems and emergency response measures to mitigate risks from similar events.

