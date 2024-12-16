Foundation Laid For Electric Bus Plant At Um Alhoul Free Zone, Production From Next Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani yesterday laid the foundation stone for an electric bus assembly at Um Alhoul Free Zone, in collaboration between Mowasalat (Karwa), Yutong and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ).

The groundbreaking ceremony began with the signing of an Enhanced Multilateral Framework Agreement by CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, and CEO of Yutong Middle East Shen Hui, to establish an integrated e-bus plant at Um Al Houl Free Zone, in cooperation between Karwa, Yutong, and QFZ.

The project aims at establishing a production hub for EU-standard electric buses on an area of nearly 53,000 square metres. The construction is set to be complete by the end of 2025. By then, the facility will have begun producing electric city buses, metro feeder buses, school buses, and more, with an initial output capacity of 300 buses a year. Over time, the facility will scale up to meet both local demand and the growing needs of international markets across the MENA region and Europe.

This greenfield plant, equipped with state-of-the-art welding, painting, assembly, and testing workshops, will utilise cutting-edge electro-mobility technologies, ensuring efficient and sustainable production processes. The plant is expected to be a pioneer project in delivering experience and industry localisation. The project is leveraging the advanced capabilities of both Mowasalat and Yutong, and expanding Yutong's manufacturing footprint in the free zones in Qatar.

On this occasion, the Minister of Transport said that founding an e-bus assembly plant is a major event in terms of supporting the MoT's efforts of providing ecofriendly transportation solutions with best global operation systems, in step with the goals of the 3rd Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3), which focuses on sustainable development and advanced technologies, leading to the full realisation of the QNV 2030.

He added that the plant will contribute to achieving the MoT's strategy of public bus system electrification by 100% by 2030, ensuring less carbon emissions and better quality of life.

Mowasalat (Karwa) Chairman H E Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mohannadi said,“As part of our commitment to developing sustainable transportation and our success in achieving 73% electrification in the public bus fleet, this initiative reflects our dedication to localising innovative technologies in Qatar. Through the establishment of this new facility, we reaffirm our leadership in eco-friendly transportation, effectively contributing to achieving a fully electric public transport sector by 2030, in alignment with Qatar's vision for a more sustainable future.”

The QFZ CEO said,“Today's groundbreaking for the electric bus assembly plant at Um Alhoul Free Zone, and signing of the enhanced multilateral framework agreement, mark a significant step in Qatar's ongoing efforts to foster industrial and transportation innovation and sustainable development.”

In light of this collaboration, Peng Xu, Managing Director of Yutong International, said,“Yutong is proud to partner with Qatar in this transformative project. The establishment of this facility symbolises our dedication to delivering world-class technology and localised solutions to support regional green mobility goals.”