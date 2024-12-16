Disney's "Moana 2" continues dominance at North American box office for 3rd week

(MENAFN) Disney's animated musical sequel "Moana 2" continued its dominance at the North American box office, claiming the top spot for the third consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day total of USD26.6 million, according to data from Comscore. The film has proven to be a major hit, amassing USD337.5 million domestically and USD717 million worldwide as of Sunday.



The follow-up to 2016's beloved "Moana" sees Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning to voice the lead characters, Moana and Maui. The story picks up three years after the original, sending the duo on a grand new adventure alongside an unlikely team of seafaring companions. With its family-friendly appeal and captivating narrative, the film has struck a chord with audiences of all ages.



In second place at the weekend box office, Universal Pictures' musical fantasy "Wicked" earned USD22.5 million during its fourth weekend in theaters. The film has demonstrated impressive staying power, bringing its North American total to USD359 million so far.



Sony’s superhero film "Kraven The Hunter" debuted in third place with a modest USD11 million opening weekend. Despite a quieter start compared to the competition, the film rounds out a diverse selection of movies currently captivating audiences in theaters.

