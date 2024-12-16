(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Russian Foreign announced that it had evacuated several of its diplomats from the Syrian capital, Damascus. Despite this, the ministry emphasized that the Russian embassy in Syria continues to operate normally. The evacuation is part of a broader security precaution amid the increasingly unstable situation in the region, but the embassy itself remains functional and active in carrying out its duties.



According to the ministry's statement, the diplomats were transported out of Syria via a Russian Aerospace Forces flight. The plane departed from the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, which serves as a key hub for Russian military and diplomatic operations in the region. The flight marked the removal of Russian personnel from the volatile environment in Damascus, where tensions have been escalating in recent months.



In addition to the Russian diplomats, the flight also carried representatives from two other nations: Belarus and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea). These countries, like Russia, have maintained a diplomatic presence in Syria, and their diplomats were similarly evacuated to Moscow for safety. The move reflects a broader concern about the growing risks to foreign diplomats in the region as the security situation continues to deteriorate.



While the evacuation of diplomats is a notable development, the Russian Foreign Ministry made it clear that the embassy itself would remain operational, signaling that Russia's diplomatic engagement with Syria is not entirely interrupted. The situation in Syria remains tense, and the evacuation of foreign diplomats could be seen as a precautionary measure in response to the shifting security dynamics within the country.

