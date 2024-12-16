UN says looting, severe staff shortage, lack of medicine force healthcare facilities in Syria to close

(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing security instability in Syria, looting, and a severe shortage of staff and medical supplies are forcing several healthcare facilities to close, according to the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA). On Friday, OCHA highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare providers, noting that the United Nations and its partners are continuing to support relief efforts where security allows. Despite the challenges, humanitarian activities are resuming gradually in areas where the situation permits.



In northeast Syria, health partners have deployed over 20 mobile medical units to manage critical cases and offer primary consultations to affected populations. In the northwest, 30 mobile medical teams are actively providing essential healthcare services such as vaccinations, maternal care, and basic health consultations. These teams are also assisting displaced populations by distributing food, tents, winter clothing, hygiene kits, and cash. However, humanitarians emphasized that additional support is urgently needed to reach more people, especially in host communities that are bearing the brunt of the crisis.



The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported a significant number of Syrian refugees returning to the country, particularly from Lebanon. Thousands have crossed back through the Masnaa border point and other crossings, heading to areas such as Idlib, rural Damascus, Damascus, Daraa, and Aleppo. At the same time, some Syrians have fled into Lebanon to seek safety. Additionally, refugees have also been returning from Türkiye through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings to northwest Syria, reflecting the ongoing fluidity of the refugee situation.



Humanitarian agencies are working tirelessly to address the growing needs of these vulnerable populations, but the fluid and volatile security conditions continue to hinder relief efforts, making it increasingly difficult to deliver the necessary assistance to all those in need.

