(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes launched multiple late Sunday, striking several former military arsenals across Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor. The airstrikes targeted missile bases in Battalion 107, located near Zama, as well as weapons warehouses situated in the rural area of Tartus. The raids are part of a broader series of Israeli military actions that have been ongoing for several weeks, aimed at dismantling Syria’s military infrastructure.



Earlier in the evening, Israeli jets also targeted radar installations at the Deir Al-Zour Military Airport, located in eastern Syria. This attack further underscores Israel’s continued focus on disabling military assets that could potentially threaten its security. The Israeli military has been systematically targeting critical defense systems in Syria as part of its broader strategy in the region.



Earlier on Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck former munitions depots that had been hidden within the mountains of Rural Damascus. The assault caused a series of powerful explosions, further exacerbating the damage to Syria’s military capabilities. However, despite the scale of the explosions, there have been no reports of casualties, highlighting the relative success of Israel's precision strikes.



These airstrikes are part of an ongoing military campaign by Israel, which began on December 8, targeting remnants of Syria’s military capabilities linked to the country's former leadership. As Syria’s new authorities work to stabilize the country’s security situation, these attacks aim to prevent any resurgence of military power that could undermine the ongoing efforts for national security.

