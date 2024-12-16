Qatar Central Bank Announces Two Days Off For National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occassion of Qatar National Day celebrated annually on December 18, Qatar Central announced that Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19, 2024 will be official holidays for and institutions.



It added that these organisations will resume work on Sunday, December 22, 2024.