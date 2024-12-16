عربي


Qatar Central Bank Announces Two Days Off For National Day

12/16/2024

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occassion of Qatar National Day celebrated annually on December 18, Qatar Central bank announced that Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19, 2024 will be official holidays for banking and financial institutions.

It added that these organisations will resume work on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The Peninsula

