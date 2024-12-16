Qatar Central Bank Announces Two Days Off For National Day
Date
12/16/2024 1:02:38 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: On the occassion of Qatar National Day celebrated annually on December 18, Qatar Central bank announced that Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19, 2024 will be official holidays for banking and financial institutions.
Read Also
Qatar announces cancellation of National Day Parade
Amiri Diwan announces Qatar National Day holiday
It added that these organisations will resume work on Sunday, December 22, 2024.
MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108995968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.