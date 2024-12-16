Jamie Foxx Opens Up On Vicious Attack At His Birthday Dinner

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) star Jamie Foxx, who is known for 'Django Unchained', has said he is "too blessed to be stressed" after he was involved in an altercation at his birthday dinner recently.

A spokesperson for the 57-year-old and comedian said someone from another table at a restaurant in Beverly Hills threw a glass that hit him in the mouth, reports co'.

After being hit, the had to get stitches and is now recovering. were called to the scene, with the spokesperson saying " the matter is now in law enforcement's hands”.

Speaking out for the first time since reports of the altercation emerged, Jamie wrote on Instagram, "The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed”.

As per co', he also thanked his fans for watching his Netflix show, as he added in the caption, "The devil is a lie. Can't win here... thank you to everybody that pray and check on me, when your light is shining bright, they try to bring you darkness but they don't know that you're built for it, the lights have been shining bright, and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by 'What Had Happened Was' number 1 on @netflix if you haven't checked it out please go check it out it's from my heart and my soul”.

It comes days after the actor revealed for the first time exactly what happened during his terrifying health crisis last year.

Jamie broke down in tears as said he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain, meaning he "saw a tunnel" and believed he was dying after "losing 20 days”.

The 'Django Unchained' actor was hospitalised in April last year after suffering a mystery "medical complication" which his family decided to keep private.

The comedian has now opened up about his experience for the first time. Speaking in his new Netflix special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....', he said, "On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realised quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f*** to do”.

He went on, "I don't remember 20 days”. At one point the teary-eyed star admitted to his live audience after declaring he was "back", "You don't know how good this feels”.