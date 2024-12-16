Bangladesh declares next national elections to be held by end of 2025 or mid 2026

(MENAFN) Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, stated on Monday that the next national in the country could be held between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026. Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Victory Day at 10 a.m. local time, Yunus highlighted that while the elections had initially been planned to follow major reforms, consensus may allow for them to take place sooner, after completing minor reforms. These reforms would include the preparation of an accurate voter list.



Yunus emphasized that the timely organization of the elections would require significant collaboration among the Election Commission, political parties, and social institutions. He urged them to engage in creative programs to ensure that the elections could be held as planned. He also stressed the importance of voter participation, suggesting the creation of a tradition where first-time voters participate in all elections, including local government polls, to ensure 100 percent voter turnout at all polling centers.



He expressed that such efforts would help protect the people's right to vote, warning that ensuring full participation would deter future governments from attempting to undermine electoral rights. Yunus, a prominent Bangladeshi economist, took office as the head of the interim government on August 8, and his remarks reflect the ongoing efforts to stabilize the country's political process.

