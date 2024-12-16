Russian forces remain to carry out actions at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

(MENAFN) Russian located at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s Latakia region remained to carry out actions Sunday, regardless of the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.



With the Baath regime’s fall, Russia remained to relocate its forces from Damascus, Homs as well as other regions through Syria to the base.



Russian military automobiles were pictured arriving to the base and a load plane was captured arriving there as shadowing balloons collected intelligence and helicopters were on line.



Airstrips, air defense systems as well as other dynamic tools are sited at the base.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry also announced a statement Sunday stating it had emptied part of its diplomatic soldiers from Syria through an exceptional trip of the Russian Air Force from Hmeimim Air Base.



The trip to Moscow included some Russian officials from Damascus and some from Belarus and North Korea, it stated.



The statement further indicated that the Russian Embassy in Damascus is still active.



Syria has been involved in a huge civil fight since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unpredicted violence. Over 5 million Syrians have since been exiled.

