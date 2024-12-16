Leaders of G7 urge for peaceful transition in Syria following fall of Assad’s regime

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders called for a peaceful transition in Syria following the recent downfall of President Bashar al-Assad's government. In a virtual meeting chaired by Italy’s presidency, the G7 expressed hope that the end of the Assad would pave the way for an orderly and peaceful transition, underpinned by an "inclusive process" that would define Syria’s future governance. This call comes amid growing international interest in Syria’s political future following the power shift.



The G7 had issued a statement the day before, reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and voicing their continued support for the UN Disengagement Observer Force, which monitors the Golan Heights region between Syria and Israel. The statement emphasized that the international community must respect Syria’s territorial integrity while encouraging a political solution that allows for a broad, inclusive transition process.



The G7 also outlined its readiness to support a transition that results in “credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance” in Syria. Their vision includes a political framework that upholds the rule of law, human rights, including women’s rights, and guarantees the protection of all Syrians, including ethnic and religious minorities. The group emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the transition process, in line with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.



The G7, consisting of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, has committed to facilitating a political transition in Syria. The presidency of the group rotates annually, with Italy currently holding the chair for 2024, though it will hand over the presidency to Canada at the end of the month.

