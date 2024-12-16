Arab League denounces Israel's military incursions into Syria's buffer zone

(MENAFN) The Arab League (AL) has condemned Israel's military incursions into Syria's buffer zone and adjacent positions following an emergency meeting initiated by Egypt, the Egyptian Foreign announced on Friday. The meeting, held on Thursday, was convened to establish a unified Arab stance on Israel's expanded in the Golan Heights, an area Israel annexed in 1981. The AL described Israel's actions as a direct violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, which was brokered to establish a demilitarized buffer zone.



The resolution passed by the Arab League reaffirmed that the disengagement agreement remains in force, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 350. It stressed that the agreement’s validity is not affected by Syria’s internal political changes, including the recent collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad's government. The statement further emphasized that the international community must exert pressure on Israel to comply with UN Resolution 497, which declares Israel's claim to the Golan Heights as “null and void.”



In addition to condemning Israel's actions, the resolution called for Israel's withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory. This marks a critical moment in the region, as the Arab League seeks to reinforce its position on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst escalating tensions.



Since the fall of Assad’s government on Sunday, Israel has ramped up its military activity in Syria, increasing airstrikes and ground operations aimed at Syrian military infrastructure. Israel has also declared the 1974 disengagement agreement null and void, justifying its incursion into the buffer zone, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

