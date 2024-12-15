QRDI Council Hosts Training Of Mumaken Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has concluded an IP Commercialisation Training Session.

The three-day event brought together Transfer Professionals within Qatari institutions to explore strategies for facilitating commercialisation of research outcomes from the lab to the market.

The course was organised through ASTP, a premier non-profit member's organisation committed to knowledge transfer among universities and and whose focus is to further improve the quality of impact that public research has on the and society.

Held under the QRDI Council's Mumaken Programme, the training aimed to equip participants with practical tools and frameworks for discovering technology-market fit, building strategic partnerships, and commercialising research.

Speakers Sean Fielding and Jeff Skinner, who led the sessions, have decades of experience leading technology transfer offices at major universities in the UK and are deeply involved in academic knowledge transfer professional training across Europe, offering insights into bridging the gap between research and real-world applications.

The agenda featured comprehensive sessions on crafting commercial strategies, identifying and engaging with potential industry partners, and establishing successful start-ups. Through discussions, interactive activities, and real-world case studies, participants gained hands-on experience and actionable insights to support effective collaboration between academic and industry.

