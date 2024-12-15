Exclusive Qatar National Day Offer For 'QNB First' Members

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has launched a 'special campaign' for its 'QNB First' members, offering them 'exclusive discounts' on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

QNB First cardholders can simply use their cards at participating QNB First lifestyle partners ranging from hotels, restaurants, and beauty, shopping and much more across Doha until December 21 to avail of discounts up to 50%.

They can view offers through QNB Explorer Mobile application and enjoy these benefits. Commenting on this campaign, Adel Ali al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking, said:“We are proud to launch this exclusive campaign allowing QNB First Members to celebrate Qatar's National Day wherever they go with a wide range of our lifestyle partners. Through QNB First exclusive products and unparalleled privileges, we are always keen to promote our proud occasions and national culture, in line with the group's values.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

