Orchestra Bridges China-Brazil Friendship Through Melodious Tunes

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday: "Performing in China was a transformative experience for our young musicians. They were profoundly inspired by the kindness and enthusiasm of the Chinese people and by the warm reception their received," said Márcia Melchior, founder and director of the Orquestra Forte de Copacabana and president of the Brazil/China Art and Culture Association RioMont, during a recent interview with GDToday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Márcia shared that the orchestra traveled to China this year to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Brazil. "For 99 percent of the members, it was their first time flying to China," she remarked.



During the tour, the orchestra collaborated with Chinese musicians in joint performances, celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with teachers and students at Peking University, and visited iconic landmarks such as the Great Wall.



"These exchanges not only made our young musicians proud of their Brazilian heritage but also sparked a lasting interest in Chinese culture," Márcia noted.



In a letter to the president of China, the orchestra expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform in China, acknowledged the support of CNOOC Brazil, and conveyed their admiration for Chinese culture. They also emphasized their hope to strengthen connections between the two nations.



"President Xi Jinping's response was warm and encouraging, underscoring the importance of our efforts to deepen China-Brazil ties and highlighting the value of cultural diplomacy and mutual respect," Márcia said.



She further explained that over the past five decades, cultural exchanges between China and Brazil have flourished, fostering stronger bonds between the two peoples. "The Orquestra Forte de Copacabana is honored to contribute to this enduring legacy," she added.



Founded in 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, the Orquestra Forte de Copacabana is primarily sponsored by a Chinese company. Its mission is to provide musical education to young people aged 13 to 23 from underprivileged communities who demonstrate a passion for music and a dedication to learning. Recognized for its artistic contributions, the orchestra was recently designated an intangible cultural heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro.



