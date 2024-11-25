Risen Energy Implements Green Logistics And Transportation Initiatives For World Sustainable Transport Day 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NINGBO, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen , one of the world's leading companies in the photovoltaic industry, has been practicing a sustainable initiative over the last year through a series of cutting-edge measures that promote green logistics and green transformation with the aim of reducing its environmental impact and contributing to global sustainable development. The Company is responding to a resolution, passed in 2023 by the United Nations General Assembly, that designates November 26 as World Sustainable Day , highlighting that a better future depends on cleaner and greener transportation systems.

Ensuring the green transportation of products to enhance customer trust

Transportation of PV modules often faces numerous challenges, including adverse weather, the condition of the vehicle, and the intricacies of loading and unloading. Risen Energy prioritizes quality and safety throughout the transportation process including during loading and unloading, where forklift operators are instructed to maintain appropriate distances, angles, and weight distribution to prevent damage. In transit, measures such as securing goods with straps and using rainproof coverings help to protect packaging from moisture or damage, ensuring PV modules are delivered safely to customers.

Cutting-edge multimodal transport options to reduce environmental impact

Risen Energy supports green transportation by promoting multimodal transport options, such as road-rail systems, through optimized transportation infrastructure. Compared to traditional road transport, road-rail transport reduces carbon emissions, energy consumption, and transportation costs. It also minimizes noise and air pollution, highlighting the benefits of environmentally friendly transportation while lessening its overall environmental impact.

