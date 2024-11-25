Scott Ritter raises concerns President Joe Biden could provoke nuclear war before Donald Trump returns to office

(MENAFN) Military analyst and former U.S. intelligence officer Scott Ritter has raised concerns that President Joe Biden could provoke a nuclear war before Donald returns to office. In a post on the X platform, Ritter claimed, "Kamala (Harris) would have dragged us into a nuclear war with Russia within a year. Joe will do it before January 20, 2025."



Ritter criticized Biden for disregarding the American public's anti-war sentiment expressed during the elections, leading to further escalation in the Ukraine conflict. He cautioned that this continued escalation could result in catastrophic consequences for the United States.



In related developments, U.S. media reported that Biden had granted permission for Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles for the first time, enabling attacks deep within Russian territory.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s nuclear deterrence policy, which includes the potential use of nuclear weapons if faced with a mass destruction attack or if a non-nuclear state, backed by a nuclear power, attacks Russia or its allies. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, emphasized that while Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons, the country’s leadership does not contain "crazy people" who would seek to initiate such an outcome.

