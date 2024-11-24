Egypt FM Commends Kuwait's Role In Boosting Joint Arab Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Visiting Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatti affirmed on Sunday deep-rooted historic relations with Kuwait, lauding Kuwaiti role in enhancing joint Arab action.

Speaking at a press at the end of his visit to the country, Abdelatti said he carried a message from Egypt's President Abdelfatth Al-Sisi to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on bilateral ties.

He said he met with His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Investment and Economic Affairs Nora Al-Fassam, as well as several senior officials.

Abdelatti added he also held meetings with a number of Kuwaiti investors who want to enter Egypt's market.

Furthermore, means of boosting cooperation, and investment, commercial and economic ties, in addition to education and culture, were touched on, he noted.

He pointed to Egypt's economic reforms to create a more investment-friendly environment.

Egypt's top diplomat fully welcomed Kuwait's investments, saying he looks forward to raising them in several fields.

He referred to many measures taken by Egypt regarding offering further facilitations, and removing all bureaucratic and administrative obstacles.

He noted he met with Egypt-Kuwait cooperation council members, and discussed taxes facilitations offered by Egypt and available investment opportunities for Kuwait's investors in real estate, renewable energy, agriculture, food security and other sectors.

On talks with his Kuwaiti peer, Abdelattai said he discussed with the Kuwaiti side the outcomes of the higher Egyptian-Kuwaiti joint committee recently held in Egypt.

Catastrophic situations in Gaza and the West Bank, and continued Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinians and Lebanese peoples as well as Egypt's efforts for a ceasefire were also discussed, he noted.

On Israeli occupation threats to Arab countries, Abdelatti stressed Egypt's support to any Arab country facing aggression or threats by Israeli occupation.

Israel's security could be only achieved through helping Palestinians get their full rights, topped with establishing an independent Palestinian statehood based on 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He blamed the international community for being inactive and silent, while Israeli occupation forces have been attacking women and children.

Egypt's minister hoped for the success of the upcoming Gulf Summit to be hosted by Kuwait on December 1, in light of "exceptional difficult" situations on regional level. (end)

