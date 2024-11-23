Iraq Warns Of Possible Israeli Attacks In Letters To UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 24 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said yesterday that, it had sent official letters to the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation over Israel's possible on Iraq.

Iraq's letters came, in response to an Israeli complaint to the UN Security Council, against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, carrying out attacks on Israel, which holds Baghdad responsible.

A statement by the said, the Israeli complaint to the UN“is part of a systematic policy, to create allegations and pretexts, to expand the scope of conflict in the region.”

The Iraqi letters also stressed“Iraq's call for concerted international efforts, to stop the Israeli regime's escalation in the region, and ensure respect for international laws and conventions,” according to the statement.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi Shiite militias, has repeatedly carried out drone and missile attacks on the Israeli regime.– NNN-NINA