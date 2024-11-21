Fortifications Completed In Zhytomyr Region Bordering Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of fortifications along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Zhytomyr region has been completed.

Chief of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunchenko said this on a live broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I want to assure you that the border with Belarus is fully secured, and we continue to develop a deeply echeloned defense system. We have fully completed the construction of fortifications, and they are now being transferred to the military's jurisdiction," the regional chief said.

He also noted that all in Zhytomyr region are now equipped with shelters, with their total number having increased 3.5 times since the beginning of the full-scale war.

As reported earlier, the border with Belarus remains a potentially dangerous direction, and Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to fortify it using all available means.