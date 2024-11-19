Backdrop Studio To Host Launch Event Celebrating New Creative Space For Chicago Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Chicago duo Dario Durham and Sara Faddah, creators of the iconic food, history, and culture podcast 77 Flavors of Chicago , invite professionals in the arts to celebrate the launch of Backdrop Studio , a versatile new space for Chicago's creative community. Located at 4138 N Kedzie Ave, this studio is designed to empower photographers, podcasters, videographers, and other artists with a premier environment tailored for content creation, headshots, and artistry.The event, co-hosted by Bob and DeAnna Spoerl, marks the debut of Backdrop Studio and provides an exclusive opportunity for attendees to meet and collaborate with professionals from PR, tech, fashion, photography, videography, and other creative fields in Chicago.Bob Spoerl is the CEO of Bear Icebox Communications, a full-service global PR firm headquartered in Chicago. DeAnna is the founder of Letty Sparrow, Chicago's first-ever fashion designer marketplace. They actively own and operate multiple ventures together.Guests will enjoy a special experience courtesy of Catan Pisco , a woman-owned Chicagoland brand and the first pisco company founded specifically for the U.S. by Catalina Gaete-Bentz. As the first Chilean woman in history to own a pisco company, Gaete-Bentz combines cultural heritage and innovation, creating a spirit that has been likened to“the perfect blend of vodka and tequila.” Attendees will be able to sample Catan Pisco cocktails and learn more about this distinctive distilled grape spirit, which can only be made in Chile and Peru.In addition to networking and refreshments, Backdrop Studio will offer guests an opportunity to reserve a spot for a free headshot, showcasing the studio's professional setup and versatile applications for various artistic and business needs.Backdrop Studio's launch event is designed as a hyper-targeted networking gathering, connecting creatives and industry professionals who may not often cross paths but who share a commitment to artistic innovation and collaboration. This invitation-only event promises an unforgettable night of connection, creation, and celebration.Learn more about Backdrop Studio at backdropstudiochi

