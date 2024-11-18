(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Kering appoints new CEOs at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga 18 11 24

November 18, 2024





KERING APPOINTS NEW CEOS

AT SAINT LAURENT AND BALENCIAGA

Kering today announced the appointment of Cédric Charbit as CEO of Saint Laurent and Gianfranco Gianangeli as CEO of Balenciaga, effective January 2, 2025. Both will report to Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development, who from then on will be entirely dedicated to the development of all Kering Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry Houses.

Cédric Charbit joined Kering in 2012 as Product Strategy Director of Saint Laurent after extensive experience in the luxury industry and became CEO of Balenciaga in 2016. Cédric's mission as the new CEO of Saint Laurent succeeding Francesca Bellettini will be to leverage his expertise and leadership to further develop the iconic Parisian House, building on its unique positioning, heritage, and identity.

Gianfranco Gianangeli has solid experience in the luxury industry, having worked for several renowned Italian and French luxury houses, notably in merchandising and retail functions and as CEO of Maison Margiela. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Saint Laurent. Now succeeding Cédric Charbit at the helm of Balenciaga, his task will be to continue strengthening and expanding the House's reach and renown.

"I am proud to announce the appointment of Cédric as CEO of Saint Laurent. With his profound understanding of the House and of its unique identity, Cédric is exceptionally prepared to drive the continued growth and success of Saint Laurent. Equally, I am confident that Gianfranco is the ideal leader to succeed Cédric as CEO of Balenciaga. Gianfranco's extensive expertise and vision make him the perfect choice to further elevate the House and build on its remarkable achievements. Having had the privilege of knowing and working closely with both Cédric and Gianfranco for many years, I have no doubts they are the best choices to take the helm of Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. I am certain they will excel in their new roles, guiding their respective Houses toward even greater success”, said Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, stated:“These evolutions further reinforce our organization. With Francesca Bellettini fully dedicated to her role as Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development, including the Jewelry Houses, and Jean-Marc Duplaix – whose role, as Kering Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, is to ensure that all corporate departments work together efficiently and support all brands to achieve Kering's strategic goals – we have the right leadership team in place to address current industry challenges and set the pace for long-term growth.”

About Cédric Charbit

Cédric Charbit began his career at Printemps in 2001, where he held various roles before becoming Deputy Director and General Merchandising Manager. In 2009, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive of Pucci, part of the LVMH group, based in Italy. In 2012, Cédric joined Saint Laurent in Paris as Product Strategy Director and later became Executive Vice President, overseeing Product, Retail Merchandising, and Communication. In 2016, he was appointed President and CEO of Balenciaga, where he expanded the brand's presence and relaunched its Haute Couture. In July 2019, Cédric joined the Kering Executive Committee.

About Gianfranco Gianangeli

Gianfranco Gianangeli began his career at Bottega Veneta in 2006. He held different roles in Merchandising, leading to Merchandising Director of Men's categories and then becoming General Merchandising Manager in Japan. In 2011, he was appointed Associate International Director at Prada, before joining Givenchy in 2013 as Global Retail Director. In 2017 he joined his namesake knitwear manufacturing company, Gianangeli Srl, in Italy, as Owner and CEO. In 2020 he was appointed CEO of Maison Margiela, before joining Saint Laurent in September 2023 as Chief Commercial Officer.

Photographs available here

Credit Cédric Charbit: © Ezra Petronio

Credit Gianfranco Gianangeli: © Alice Rosati Studio

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature:“Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

