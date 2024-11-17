King Of Jordan Welcomes Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs
11/17/2024 9:18:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Amman: HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan welcomed Sunday in Amman Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HM King Abdullah II and continued progress and prosperity to brotherly Jordanian people.
For his part, HM King Abdullah II entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir and further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them along with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially the facilitation of an obstacle-free humanitarian and relief aid access to all areas of the Strip.
They also took stock of several topics of common interest.
