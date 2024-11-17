TikTok decides to make AI driven ad tool available internationally

(MENAFN) On Thursday, TikTok began offering all marketers on its access to an AI-powered tool for creating marketing videos, joining other platforms that have integrated this for advertisers.



This announcement also revealed that Getty Images will provide its vast collection of photos and videos to TikTok’s AI tool, Symphony Creative Studio.



Brands will now be able to use Getty's licensed to generate AI-driven advertisements, including those with characters that resemble real people, according to both companies.



However, the financial details of the deal between Getty and TikTok were not disclosed.



The integration of Getty Images is part of TikTok’s broader efforts to expand its suite of tools for advertisers and content creators. "We aim to empower advertisers and help them connect with their communities with the power of generative AI," stated Andy Yang, TikTok's head of creative product monetization, in a mutual statement.

MENAFN17112024000045016755ID1108893848