Russian Missile Strike On Kyiv: Residential Building Set On Fire, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district caught fire following a Russian strike, resulting in the injury of a woman.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The roof of a residential building in Pechersk district is on fire. All emergency services are heading to the scene," wrote Mayor Vitalii Klychko.

Chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko later provided additional details on the incident.

"As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, debris caused a fire on the roof of a 5-story residential building in Pechersk district. Information regarding casualties is being clarified," he stated.

Klychko further reported, "One injured woman was hospitalized from the residential building in Pechersk district hit by a UAV fragment. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the wall and ceiling of an apartment on the 4th floor."

Earlier, there were reports about Kyiv being attacked by drones and missiles.