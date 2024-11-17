iGA Istanbul Airport maintains positions as Europe's busiest air hub

(MENAFN) iGA Istanbul Airport maintained its position as Europe's busiest air hub from November 4 to 10, according to data from the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol). The airport recorded an average of 1,359 daily flights, marking a 3 percent increase compared to the previous week. This solidified its dominance as the top airport in Europe for air traffic during this period.



London Heathrow Airport followed closely, securing second place with 1,295 average daily flights, maintaining its previous week's level. Amsterdam Airport came in third with 1,282 flights, a 2 percent decrease from the week prior. Other major European airports also experienced fluctuations, with Paris Charles de Gaulle dropping 5 percent to 1,212 daily flights and Frankfurt remaining unchanged with 1,170 daily flights.



Despite these changes, Barcelona, Munich, and Rome Fiumicino airports saw declines in average daily flights compared to the previous week. However, Zurich Airport reported a slight 1 percent increase, reaching 670 daily flights. When compared to the same week last year, most of the top 10 airports saw higher traffic, with Frankfurt being the only exception.



In the airline rankings, Ryanair led with 2,440 average daily flights, although this represented an 18 percent decline from the previous week. Turkish Airlines ranked second with 1,368 flights, reflecting a 3 percent increase, while easyJet followed with 1,267 daily flights, down 22 percent. Turkish Airlines was the only airline to experience an uptick in flights during this period, as the overall number of flights for the top 10 operators decreased by 8.7 percent, attributed to the start of winter schedules.

