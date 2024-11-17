Nine Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Al-Bureij Refugee Camp In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven Palestinian civilians, including a child, were martyred and several others wounded in an targeting a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Two other Palestinians were martyred in overnight Israeli shelling on Salah al-Din Street, near the entrance to the camp.

Al-Awda Hospital said that it received six people as a result of the occupation's shelling of Salah al-Din Street and confirmed that the hospital's emergency medical teams survived the indiscriminate shelling in the area while evacuating the wounded.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the occupation forces continued to carry out demolition operations in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Yesterday, the occupation forces carried out several airstrikes and artillery bombardments targeting homes and shelters for displaced people, resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries among civilians.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip for the 407th day, launching numerous air raids and artillery shelling, alongside massacres of civilians. The ongoing violence has led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation, with the death toll rising to 43,799 Palestinians and 103,601 injured. Thousands more victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing siege.

