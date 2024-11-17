Qatar Attends Preparatory Conference For Global Disability Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by a delegation from the of Social Development and Family (MSDF), participated in the activities of the regional preparatory for Global Disability Summit 2025 in Amman, Jordan.

The conference was held under the patronage of HRH Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al Hussein, Lord Chamberlain and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD).

It aimed to exchange expertise and experiences to advance the status of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life, and to support the provision of qualitative and effective commitments during the Global Disability Summit to be held in Berlin in 2025.

The Summit will be organised jointly by Jordan, Germany and the International Disability Alliance.

The preparatory conference was held in the presence of a number of dignitaries, including ministers and ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries, representatives of international organizations, Arab, regional and international governmental bodies, civil society institutions, academics, experts and activists in the issues of the rights of persons with disabilities, and organizations of persons with disabilities.

Assistant Secretary-General (Social Affairs Sector) of Arab League H E Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, said that this conference provides a humanitarian, educational and teaching message for the rights of persons with disabilities, and that the League of Arab States places the file of the rights of persons with disabilities at the top of its priorities.

She said,“We seek, in partnership with Jordan and the International Disability Alliance, to organise the upcoming summit to set directions and commitments aimed at ensuring all rights of persons with disabilities obtain.”

The UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Anderson stressed the need to shed light on the harsh realities of humanitarian work in the midst of the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

She also called for focusing on the suffering of persons with disabilities and their families who are ignored, and to reveal the far-reaching effects and consequences on local communities and society as a whole when their needs are not met.

The conference, which was held over two consecutive days, included several sessions to discuss a number of key issues related to human rights.