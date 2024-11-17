Mild Weather Forecast Sunday, Dip In Temps Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) – Sunday's weather will be pleasant in most parts of kingdom, with warmer temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Scattered clouds will appear at varying altitudes, and moderate southwesterly winds will prevail.The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that Monday will bring a noticeable change as a relatively cold and humid air mass, along with a weak low-pressure system over Turkey, affects the country. Temperatures will drop, making the weather cool and partly to mostly cloudy.Rain showers are expected in the northern regions and parts of central areas, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may pick up at times.On Tuesday, the weather will remain cool and partly to mostly cloudy, with intermittent rain showers anticipated in the north, central, and eastern regions. Moderate westerly winds will occasionally strengthen.By Wednesday, the weather will turn mild again in most areas, becoming warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds will appear, with light southwesterly winds expected.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman East 20C-12C, West Amman 18C – 10C, northern highlands 17C – 9C, Sharah highlands 18C – 9C, the Dead Sea 28C – 16C, and Aqaba 27C – 16C.