Al Duhail Suffer First Defeat Al Rayyan To Meet Al Kuwait At Asian Club Handball

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Al Duhail yesterday suffered their first loss in the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship.

At the Al Duhail Main Hall, the home team yesterday went down fighting to Saudi Arabia's Khaleej Club 25-27 as the visitors took the lead in Group A while maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Al Duhail, two-time champions of the tournament, had previously beaten Oman's Ahli Sidab with a dominant 42-27 scoreline and Kuwait's Kazma SC 30-28 in a thrilling match.

Al Duhail currently occupy the second place in their group with four points after three matches.

Khaleej Club lead the group with six points, while Sanat Mes Kerman from Iran shares the same points tally as Al Duhail but trails in goal difference.

Kazma SC has only managed to win one match out of four, placing them in fourth spot, while Ahli Sidab remain winless at the bottom.

Al Duhail take on Sanat Mes Kerman of Iran in their last Group match today.

The Group B winners will meet Bahrain's Al Shabab Club in Tuesday's quarter-final, while a second-place finish will book a last-eight clash against UAE's Sharjah SC.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan SC, the five-time Asian title-holders, are vying for the top spot in Group A.

Al Rayyan secured a vital 28-26 victory over Sharjah SC on Thursday.

They had earlier drawn with Bahrain's Al Shabab Club in the tournament's opening clash. With a tally of three points, Al Rayyan are placed second in Group A, led by Al Kuwait SC, who hold four points.

Having already secured a place in the quarter-finals, Al Rayyan will take on the Kuwaiti club today in the final match of the group stage.

The Championship serves as qualifiers for the 18th IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship to be held in New Administrative Capital, Egypt, in October 2025.