Ministry Of Labour Marks International Day For Tolerance In Partnership With Qatar Foundation And The Workers' Support And Insurance Fund

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, hosted a special event at the Education City Theatre to mark International Day for Tolerance, observed annually on 16 November. The event aimed to promote dialogue among the diverse communities in Qatar, foster social integration, and highlight the role of tolerance in achieving peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Labour, the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, and Qatar Foundation to champion values of tolerance and cultural diversity, contributing to the development of a cohesive, strong, and inclusive society. It also underscores Qatar's commitment to being a beacon of compassion, fostering national unity through empathy, and embedding these principles within its institutional framework.

The celebration was attended by Mrs. Kholoud Saif Al-Kubaisi, Executive Director of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, and featured a series of cultural and artistic performances by various communities, highlighting the importance of tolerance and cultural diversity.

Additionally, the "Akhlaquna" initiative was launched, alongside an awareness campaign under the slogan "In Our Compassion Lies Our Strength" and the release of a guide outlining the campaign's objectives and target audience. The campaign aims to promote compassion through core values such as cooperation, empathy, and mutual respect, and to translate these into actionable behaviours.

As outlined in the guide, the campaign calls for collaboration across all sectors-both public and private-and the involvement of key influences to spread the message of compassion throughout institutions and society, transforming it from an abstract ideal into a concrete way of life.



