Miss Universe 2024: Denmark Bags Title For The First Time, Victoria Kjaer Crowned Winner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Miss Universe 2024 : Denmark emerged victorious for the first time in the beauty pageant after Victoria Theilvig Kjaer was declared the winner.

Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela were declared the runner-ups. 2024 had 125 contestants fighting to win the coveted title, the largest number till date.

Meanwhile, India's hopes for a go at the title were dashed as Rhea Singh failed to make it to the top 12.

Miss Universe 2024: Who is Victoria Kjaer ?

Aged 21 years, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is a Danish entrepreneur and professional dancer who scripted history for Denmark by becoming the first woman to bag the Miss Universe title for her country.

| Who is Rhea Singha, representing India at Miss Universe 2024? All about her

Born in 2004 in Søborg, Gribskov, in the Capital Region of Denmark, she grew up in the peaceful suburb of Copenhagen. Victoria later earned a bachelor's degree in business and marketing.

Victoria Kjaer's crowning moment

Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina and Denmark's Kjaer were spotted standing together, with their hands clapped to one another. A brief moment of tension filled the stage till the winner's name was announced and Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo stepped in front to crown Victoria Kjaer.

| Saudi Arabia's Rumy Alqahtani to make historic debut at Miss Universe pageant Miss Universe 2024's winning answer

During her final winning answer, Victoria Kjaer said: "My message to all the world that are watching out there is no matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths. It will never define who you are."

| Not only physical beauty...: 60-year-old lawyer wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires

"You just have to keep fighting. I stand here today because I want to change. I want to make history and that's what I'm doing tonight. So never give up, always believe in yourself and your dreams and that's exactly what you're going to do. Thank you," concluded the 21-year-old participant from Denmark.

Victoria gained international recognition in 2022 when she was placed in the Top 20 at Miss Grand International. Often referred to as the "Human Barbie" for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, she quickly became a fan favourite. In September 2024, Victoria was crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024.

Catch latest updates here.