'WISH Keen On Translating Summit's Insights Into Actionable Solutions'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's World Innovation Summit for (WISH) is committed to translating the insights from the recently concluded summit into tangible action, an official has said. It will be implemented with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other key stakeholders, said Aljawhra M. Al Mana, Acting Director of Partnerships and Outreach at WISH.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Al Mana highlighted the importance of implementing the strategies, policy recommendations, and findings outlined in the summit reports, aiming to strengthen health systems across the region. She discussed the impact, key takeaways, and the next steps of WISH.

The 7th edition of the biennial summit was held under the theme 'Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience.' It brought together over 3,000 delegates in Doha to discuss solutions for the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. “This year's theme, focusing on resilience and equity, has been pivotal in guiding our discussions and shaping the way forward. The goal is to support global efforts in strengthening health systems, with a particular emphasis on resilience and equity,” said Al Mana, adding that the discussions held over two days of the summit ensured to influence delegates and policymakers. “We will continue collaborating and developing policy papers and actionable recommendations to guide healthcare reforms, particularly in conflict areas,” she said.

This year, WISH partnered with WHO to develop three collaborative research projects, generating evidence-based reports for in-depth discussion at the summit. The reports were on Palliative Care: How can we respond to 10 years of limited progress?; In the line of fire: Protecting health in armed conflict; and Innovative Solutions for the Elimination of Tuberculosis among Refugees and Migrants.

“Since its inception in 2013, the summit has been a key conference bringing together leaders, policymakers, and influencers to shape global initiatives and policy recommendations. The 7th edition marked a transformative chapter, particularly with its partnership with the WHO,” said Al Mana.“The collaborative reports aimed to not only raise awareness but to provide government and health organisations with practical solutions that prioritise human health and equity,” she added. WISH 7 focused on four main tracks: health of vulnerable and minority populations; health and armed conflict; system-level innovation and change; and community-led engagement and intervention.

“Each track provided in-depth discussion discussions on urgent issues from protecting healthcare and prescription and more zones to palliative care for underserved communities through expert panels and policy discussions,” said Al Mana.

“The summit underscored that health services must be equitable and accessible even in conflict regions; for example, speakers discussed the importance of a robust mental health support system for healthcare providers. Additionally, we've had discussions on the topic of protecting health and armed conflict with the focus on countries such as Palestine and Sudan,” she added. According to Al Mana, the key takeaways of WISH 2024 include a deep focus on the impact of war on healthcare, access and the well-being of medical professionals working in conflict areas, how healthcare can be maintained and adapted in unstable environments, and building ethical healthcare.