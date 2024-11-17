Denzel Washington Amidst To Having ‘Some Real Clunkers’ In His Filmography

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) star Denzel Washington has agreed that his filmography isn't too perfect. The 69-year-old discussed his career ahead of the release of 'Gladiator II'.

The noted that not all of his movies were hits, reports 'People' magazine,

He told 'The Sunday Times',“After 'Malcolm X', I made some real clunkers. Look them up, I won't say their names. They are all in the 1990s. But I was earning. I had responsibilities”.

As per 'People', some films the two-time Oscar winner starred in during that decade included 'Much Ado About Nothing', 'The Pelican Brief', 'Virtuosity', 'Crimson Tide', 'Devil in a Blue Dress', 'The Preacher's Wife', 'Fallen', 'He Got Game' and 'The Bone Collector', among other movies.

However, he said that his films in the 2000s, which included Remember the Titans and Training Day, fared a lot better. He also noted that it all corresponded to a quote he lived by:“In life, you learn, earn and then you return - as in give back.”“So in that era I was earning,” he explained.“With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house”.

The 'Equalizer' actor also revealed that he is“guilty” of not watching his films the whole way through, similar to Judi Dench. He admitted that he does“watch” some parts of the films“so I know what I'm talking about,” but leaves the rest unfinished.

"I haven't watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even Malcolm X”, Washington said.“All you see is what you did wrong. Also why would you do it anyway?”

Earlier this week, the actor shared that his acting career has taken a new focus now that he's growing older and that he is”only interested in working with the best moving forward”.