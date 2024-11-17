Doha Festival City Presents All-Immersive Front Row Live

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In collaboration with Harper's Bazaar Qatar, the mall will feature three days of style inspiration, masterclasses, and runway experiences led by icons

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's premier destination for style expression and coveted trends, will host Front Row Live, an immersive three-day celebration of and beauty curated by Harper's Bazaar Qatar. From November 21-23, visitors can engage with exclusive masterclasses, runway shows, and insightful discussions held at the mall's Centre Court, featuring a blend of local, regional, and international brands. The occasion underscores Doha Festival City's dedication to providing a curated selection of top brands and experiences for Qatar's vibrant fashion-conscious community.

“Front Row Live is a celebration of style, creativity, and community at Doha Festival City, placing us at the forefront of trends and cultural engagement,” said Noreen Nasralla, Executive Director, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Real Estate.“Once again, we are delighted to celebrate our new and refreshed outlook with a long line-up of continuing initiatives,that not only highlight the latest in fashion and beauty, but also champion sustainability and supports local talent. Our goal is to create memorable experiences that resonate with Qatar's vibrant community and reinforce Doha Festival City's role as the destination for style expression.”

"We are absolutely thrilled to be launching Front Row Live with Doha Festival City,” adds Harper's Bazaar Qatar Director Bianca Brigitte Bonomi.“At its heart, this inventive and engaging collaboration is a celebration of fashion, creativity, and the individuals, institutions, and brands that enrich our lives. We are excited to see this come to life in our beautiful bespoke pop-up in Centre Court and to shine a spotlight on those that are making waves in the industry.”

The first day kicks off with Fashioning the Future, led by Maha Al Sulaiti, Director of M7, exploring Qatar's burgeoning creative industries. Following this, guests will experience a runway show of eveningwear by Ava, Hera, List Roma, Aura, Alma Nova, and Luisa Spagnoli. In Creatives, United, Amira Al-Jaziri and Alanoud Jassim will discuss Qatar's vibrant creative community.

Opening night will also see the unveiling of a new sustainability exhibition and runway, curated by leading sustainability advocate and designer Gills Manjulakshmi. Forming part of the ongoing Emerging Voices programme, a new initiative spearheaded by Doha Festival City and Harper's Bazaar, the exhibition will platform big ideas, new thinking, and leading collections from Qatar based creatives including VCUarts Qatar, Scale7, and M7 alumni.

Elsewhere, jewellery and fashion displays will include Mikimoto, &Other Stories, Maje, Sandro, Furla, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Friday's schedule begins with a live chat titled Sustainable Fashion: In Conversation, featuring Gills Manjulakshmi,Sonali Ramen, and Mashael Alnaimi. Fragrance lovers can join a masterclass by Creed with Abdelaziz AlSafadi, followed by a styling session on new-season trends by Nour Bou Ezz. The evening will welcome MAC's Global Senior Artist Mariam Khairallah, flying to Qatar to lead her first ever masterclass in Doha. The evening will feature a runway show with Maje and Sandro.

On the final day, leading wellness practitioner and former Bazaar cover star Jawaher Al Fardan will join Bazaar and Alo Yoga for a special Rise and Shine morning session, followed by a Charlotte Tilbury masterclass with former Bazaar cover star and leading beauty guru Haneen Al Saify. In another programme highlight, Amouage's Creative Director Renaud Salmon will discuss the brand's latest creations followed by a beautifully curated Harvey Nichols Doha catwalk show. To conclude the programme, Front Row Live will welcome two industry heavyweights – highly influential beauty entrepreneur and founder of Kayali Mona Kattan, and global fashion icon Leonie Hanne, joining Bazaar for her first ever in-conversation in Qatar.

Front Row Live will showcase a carefully selected blend of luxury and trend-forward brands including Mikimoto, Noudar, Sartoro, Chopard, Marli, Montblanc, Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, Forever New, Guess, Scotch & Soda, and Adolfo Dominguez. This collection showcases Qatar's evolving style landscape, uniting international names with emerging local talent and sustainable practices.

With interactive activations, strategic partnerships, and a focus on local culture, Front Row Live offers an unparalleled experience that cements Doha Festival City as Qatar's destination for style, culture, and community.

