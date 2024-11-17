Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Sultan Of Oman
Date
11/17/2024 4:02:22 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of his country's National Day.
MENAFN17112024000067011011ID1108893989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.