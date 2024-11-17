Preventive Power Outages Implemented In Kyiv, Three Regions Due To Strike Threats
11/17/2024 2:10:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to enemy shelling, preventive power outages are being implemented in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram .
"In connection with the threat of a missile strike, emergency power outage schedules may be introduced in Kyiv. This is a preventive measure," wrote chief of the administration Serhii Popko.
The DTEK (Ukraine's energy company) later provided additional details.
"Kyiv, Kyiv region, Donetsk region, and Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power outages are being implemented as directed by the Ukrenergo," the company stated on Telegram .
As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in the capital, as well as in other Ukrainian cities as Russians attacked Ukraine with drones ans missiles.
