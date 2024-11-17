OpenAI introduces ChatGPT desktop app for Windows

(MENAFN) Last month, OpenAI introduced a ChatGPT desktop app for Windows, initially restricted to users with Education, Enterprise, or Plus subscriptions. However, the company recently announced on X that the app is now available to free-tier users, making it accessible to a broader audience. This move allows more individuals to benefit from the app's capabilities on their desktop systems.



The Windows app mirrors many features of the web version, enabling users to ask questions, upload files, summarize texts, and utilize custom GPTs. Additionally, it supports creating images directly within the app. A notable feature of the desktop version is the advanced voice mode, which allows spoken interaction with ChatGPT. However, this feature is capped at a few minutes per month for free-tier users, offering a limited but interactive experience.



OpenAI has also introduced new keyboard shortcuts to enhance user productivity on the Windows app. These shortcuts simplify actions like starting a new conversation, copying responses, toggling the sidebar, and deleting conversations. Another convenient feature is the app's ability to take and share screenshots, enabling users to seek assistance directly about content visible on their screens.



The ChatGPT desktop app is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 and can be downloaded via the Microsoft Store or through OpenAI's website, which redirects to the store link. By providing these features and increasing accessibility, OpenAI aims to make its AI tools more versatile and user-friendly for both casual and professional use.

