(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 17, 2024, amount to approximately 720,880 personnel, with 1,640 of those lost in the previous 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as cited by Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,350 (+12) Russian tanks, 19,021 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 20,556 (+36) artillery systems, 1,252 (+0) multiple rocket launchers, 999 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 18,974 (+60) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,641 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 29,321 (+85) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,653 (+2) pieces of specialized equipment.

The data is subject to revision.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 16:00 on November 16, there were 75 combat engagements with Russian forces on the frontlines.