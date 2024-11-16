Ukraine`s FM calls on African bloc denounce officials ‘genocide’ comments

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to publicly disavow the comments made by ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah, who accused Ukraine of genocide in Donbass and state-sponsored terrorism. Musah, who oversees affairs, peace, and security for ECOWAS, made these remarks during the Russia-Africa Partnership ministerial forum in Krasnodar last week.



Kiev described Musah's accusations as "groundless" and "insulting," alleging that they echoed Russian propaganda and had no basis in reality. The Ukrainian ministry expressed "deep outrage" over his "false" statements, which they claimed damage both Ukraine's relations with ECOWAS and the bloc's credibility. Ukraine demanded that ECOWAS leaders condemn Musah's comments and take steps to prevent similar statements in the future.



During the forum, Musah had argued that Russia’s response to Ukrainian actions in Donbass was justified, labeling it as self-defense against Ukrainian aggression and the alleged destruction of Russian language and culture in the region. He further claimed that Ukraine's actions could be viewed as terrorism. Musah also praised Russia for its support of African nations in their fight against terrorism.



His remarks come amid growing ties between Russia and certain African countries, such as Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which have sought Russian assistance in combating insurgencies and have distanced themselves from France and the West. Russia has also accused Ukraine of supporting militant groups in Africa, citing Ukraine’s recent admission of aiding rebel factions in Mali.

