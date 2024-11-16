Energy Authority Conducts Drill To Test Response To Weather-Related Power Outages

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Board of Commissioners Chairman Ziad Saideh watched a drill to test the electricity sector's readiness to respond to emergencies during severe weather.Saideh joined representatives of electricity distribution companies at the EMRC Control and Emergency Center to follow up on the three-day exercise, aimed to ensure an uninterrupted and efficient power and promptness in the response to complaints."It is important to ensure the preparedness of operations rooms, emergency response crews, technical workshops and call centers of power distribution companies to deal with exceptional circumstances," he said in a statement at the conclusion of the drill.Jordanian electricity companies said necessary measures are in place to quickly respond to weather-related outages and ensure the continuity of power supply to consumers.