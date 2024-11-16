Rights Monitor: Israel Carries Out Field Executions, Forced Displacement In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 16 (Petra) -- The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Saturday it documented dozens of new premeditated murders and field executions by the Israeli forces against civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, in an escalating war of genocide that went on for over 13 months.The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, an independent Geneva-based organization, said the Israeli continued for the 43rd day its third military incursion in northern Gaza, committing atrocities, including killing, terrorizing and forcibly expelling civilians from their homes in one of the largest forced displacement in modern times.It warned that thousands of besieged Palestinians in northern Gaza suffer from hunger and fear, and those who are injured often cannot be transferred for treatment or even be treated on the spot.The rights group called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene immediately to save hundreds of thousands of civilian lives in northern Gaza, and stop the genocide that continued for the second year in a row.