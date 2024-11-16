Radaideh, IPCC Head Talk Climate Change Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 16 (Petra) -Minister of Environment, Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, met with the Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) James Ferguson, on the sidelines of the 29th of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 29), currently being held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.The meeting discussed the importance of enhancing participation of scientists and researchers from developing countries in drafting the IPCC's 7th scientific report, according to a statement .During the meeting, Radaideh reviewed Jordan's support for the "Global Call to place Culture and Cultural Heritage at the Heart of Climate Action" campaign, where he highlighted Jordan's scientific contributions to the IPCC's work.In a related context, Radaideh tok part in the Ministerial Dialogue for Culture-Based Climate Action, during which he presented a proposal on "the effectiveness of using heritage solutions in climate action together with the approach of nature-based solutions."The minister also stressed the Kingdom's "pivotal" efforts and role Jordan in supporting global initiatives that connect culture and climate action, which enhances integartion of cultural issues within international climate action strategies.A group of Jordanian youth participated with Minister of Environment in the Ministerial Dialogue to integrate youth into climate action, as young climate activist, Hala Wishah, presented Jordan's position and vision on supporting and empowering youth and raising their capacities in climate action.Representatives of the participating countries praised Wishah's speech axes, which were included in the recommendations for international action to empower youth climate action.