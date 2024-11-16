Prince Raad Bin Zeid Attends Ceremony To Honor Cornea Donors' Families

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 16 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Raad Bin Zaid Saturday led a ceremony, organized by the Friends of the Jordan Eye Society with support of the Jordan Islamic Bank, to honor relatives of cornea donors.During the ceremony, which was attended by Ministers of Health, Firas Hawari, Education and Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah, and Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, Jordan Eye Bank Director Muawiya Bdour stressed the importance of spreading the culture of organ donation and the Friends of the Jordan Eye Society's role to help blind people see again and give them a better life.Bdour gave a briefing on the cornea donation and transplantation situation, standards and quality in the Kingdom, pointing out that 5,130 corneas from local sources have been implanted since 1992, as well as 1,163 imported from various countries during the period 1979-1991.For his part, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Ahmed Hasanat said Islamic Sharia law approves of the donation of corneas as an act of charity to protect lives, as exhorted by the Sharia law, and gives hope to others to regain sight.Jordanian Interfaith Coexistence Research Center Director Father Nabil Haddad said donating corneas is a permissible and lawful humanitarian act blessed by Christianity, which calls for a human to love his fellow human, adding that heavenly religions concur on the love of good for humanity.Corneal transplant patients expressed their appreciation for the "noble humanitarian mission" of the Friends of the Jordan Eye Bank Society and supporters, noting that donating a cornea does not only restore sight, but also embodies the lofty values of love and giving, and give patients hope of a better life.Towards the end of the ceremony, Prince Raad presented certificates and shields to a number of donors and families as well as representatives of the Eye Bank's supporting entities.