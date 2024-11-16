Lebanese Health Ministry: 2 Paramedics Killed, 2 Missing In Israeli Attacks
11/16/2024 2:02:10 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Lebanon's health Ministry
said Saturday that two paramedics were killed, four injured
and two missing in Israeli attacks
on villages in Southern Lebanon.
It said a paramedic died in Israeli shelling at dawn as he tried to evacuate a wounded person in Burj Rahal.
An Israeli air strike on a group of paramedics in Kfar Tibnit killed one and injured four, and two others were missing, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry condemned recurring Israeli targeting of paramedics on duty, calling for international intervention to end such attacks and ensure respect of the international humanitarian law.
