Lebanese Health Ministry: 2 Paramedics Killed, 2 Missing In Israeli Attacks

11/16/2024 2:02:10 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Lebanon's health Ministry said Saturday that two paramedics were killed, four injured and two missing in Israeli attacks on villages in Southern Lebanon.
It said a paramedic died in Israeli shelling at dawn as he tried to evacuate a wounded person in Burj Rahal.
An Israeli air strike on a group of paramedics in Kfar Tibnit killed one and injured four, and two others were missing, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry condemned recurring Israeli targeting of paramedics on duty, calling for international intervention to end such attacks and ensure respect of the international humanitarian law.

Jordan News Agency

