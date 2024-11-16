Gaza Strip: 35 Killed, Death Toll To 43,799

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Israeli killed 35 people and 111 in three massacres across the Gaza Strip on the 407th day of the ongoing war, according to the Gaza Ministry.The latest casualties took the death toll to 43,799 and the total number of injuries to 103,601, the said in its latest update of human losses from the aggression that began on October 7, 2023.It said many were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes and artillery shelling, or were on roads beyond reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.