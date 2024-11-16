عربي


Gaza Strip: 35 Killed, Death Toll To 43,799

11/16/2024 2:02:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza Strip, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Israeli troops killed 35 people and injured 111 in three massacres across the Gaza Strip on the 407th day of the ongoing war, according to the Gaza health Ministry.
The latest casualties took the death toll to 43,799 and the total number of injuries to 103,601, the Ministry said in its latest update of human losses from the aggression that began on October 7, 2023.
It said many victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes and artillery shelling, or were on roads beyond reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.

Jordan News Agency

