Ukraine Importing Electricity From Five Countries On Saturday
11/16/2024 7:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For Saturday, November 16, Ukraine has scheduled electricity imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.
This was reported by the Ministry of energy , Ukrinform saw.
"For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are expected for a total of 5,828 MWh," the report says.
It is noted that the damage to the energy infrastructure over the Russian massive attacks complicates the functioning of the energy system. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy asks Ukrainians to rationally consume electricity, especially from 16:00 to 22:00.
It is also reported that during the day on November 15, repair teams restored power supplies to 16,169 consumers who had been in blackout as a result of hostilities.
As reported, on November 15, electricity imports to Ukraine amounted to 2,422 MWh.
