Cabinet Approves Several Key Regulations, Agreements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) The Cabinet approved several key regulations and agreements aimed at enhancing public organization, streamlining business operations, and fostering international cooperation.The Cabinet ratified the Public Markets Regulation and Monitoring within Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) for 2024, which seeks to empower GAM to designate, establish, manage, and oversee public markets, as well as regulate the types of goods permitted for sale. The regulation aims to curb unauthorized street vending outside designated markets.Under this new regulation, GAM will identify economic activities that may pose health and safety risks or cause disturbances, ensuring they are confined to specific markets under strict oversight. This will enable the municipality to address violations and enforce necessary measures.Additionally, the Hot Beverages Preparation and Sales Licensing Regulation for 2024 was approved. This regulation aims to streamline the licensing of businesses involved in the preparation and sale of hot beverages, ensuring compliance with health and safety standards, preventing encroachments on sidewalks, mitigating traffic congestion, and safeguarding workers and customers.The new regulation outlines licensing conditions for these establishments, including specific requirements for workers, technical standards, and safety measures to protect both patrons and workers.In another significant move, the Cabinet approved the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decision to grant Saraya Mining Company the rights to mine volcanic tuff in Al-Mafraq Governorate, covering an area of 270 dunums of state land. This decision is part of the government's efforts to promote investment in the mining sector, which is seen as a promising industry within the country's economic modernization vision. The initiative is expected to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities, particularly in the governorates.In the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Saturday, the Cabinet also approved tax settlements for 46 companies and individuals in line with recent government directives to stimulate economic activities and support investment. These settlements are intended to boost tax compliance and revenue collection, contributing to the state budget and enhancing the government's ability to deliver services.Moreover, the Cabinet approved several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several fields:1. Charitable and Humanitarian Work: An MoU between Jordan's Ministry of Social Development and Qatar's Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, aimed at exchanging expertise and best practices in charitable initiatives, was approved. The agreement will be signed during the upcoming Global Disability Summit in Amman in 2025.2. Cybersecurity Cooperation: An MoU with Japan to enhance technical collaboration and capacity-building in cybersecurity, with a focus on countering and responding to cyberattacks.3. Climate Cooperation: An MoU between Jordan's Ministry of Environment and Norway's Ministry of Climate and Environment for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Performance Management and Evaluation Guidelines for 2024, a step aligned with public sector modernization efforts. The guidelines will apply to all employees listed in the public job formation tables, linking individual performance with institutional objectives. Evaluations will now be based on a "performance agreement" outlining clear targets agreed upon with employees. The results will inform decisions related to training, promotions, and career development.Lastly, the Cabinet appointed Hanadi Tayeb as the new Director General of the Jordan Post Company.