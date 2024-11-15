Sheikha Moza Hosts Director-General Of WHO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development met yesterday with Director-General of World Organization (WHO) H E Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH 2024), held at Qatar National Centre (QNCC). During the meeting, the two sides discussed strategic partnerships with WISH, in addition to enhancing the cooperation between WISH and Education Above All Foundation (EAA), particularly with regard to providing psychological support to children affected by the conflicts in Gaza.